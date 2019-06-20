Former Diageo executive launches botanic wine

By Lisa Riley

A new English sparkling botanic wine created with therapeutic herbs has been launched in the UK.

Floreat, the brainchild of qualified medical herbalist and former Diageo executive Anne-Marie Hurst, unites “British expertise and craftsmanship to reinvent the tonic wine with wellness".

Developed with the modern drinker in mind, Floreat is made with 300 herbs and botanicals - all chosen for their therapeutic benefits - mixed with Pinot Grigio from northern Italy.

Specific benefits range from rose petals as an antidepressant and antioxidant, to milk thistle seeds as a digestive tonic that helps protect the liver, to lime flowers, recognized for treating anxiety and hypertension as well as the common cold.

Vitamins C, B, E and zinc are also present for their respective mind- and mood-boosting properties.

“Floreat offers a new lower alcohol, lightly sparkling tipple with an appealing and modern flavour profile. It strikes a new balance between health and hedonism,” said Hurst.

“We passionately believe that wellness and alcohol are not mutually exclusive categories, but rather can be approached from an outlook whereby one complements the other. Floreat is the result of our tireless pursuit to establish a new way of drinking that optimizes socializing with added benefits to both the mind and body.”

To bring the drink to life, Hurst formed a specialized development team to supplement her own expertise including Fred Hollamby-Jones - a chemist and master tea-blender and sommelier Andrew Mclean.