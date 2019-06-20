Subscriber login Close [x]
Domaines Auriol launches rare organic wines

By James Halliwell
Published:  20 June, 2019

Organic champion Domaines Auriol has released two organic wines from rare grape varieties.

Maison Vialade Muscaris Blanc de Blancs 2018, which has an RRP of £12.99, was produced by Catalan grower and Domaines Auriol’s partner Frédéric Sarda. The vines are planted on the Roussillon plains.

Muscaris, a cross between Solaris and Muskateller, is a disease-resistant grape variety, which is naturally suited to organic production as it can handle adverse weather and fungal diseases.

It has also released Le Jardin des Vignes Rares de Ciceron, Le Verdejo 2018 - PGI Pays d’Aude, which has an RRP of £14.99.

Domaines Auriol was the first producer to plant Verdejo vines in France four years ago. 2018 is the first vintage and the wine will be fully organic by 2020.

“I was delighted to read the recent research from Wine Intelligence which puts organic wine top in terms of alternative wines that both the British trade and consumers are looking to buy,” said Claude Vialade, managing director of Domaines Auriol.

“Domaines Auriol is striving to bring the best and the most original organic wines from the Languedoc Roussillon to the market. Our Maison Vialade Muscaris and our Domaine Ciceron Verdejo are perfect examples of this commitment.”

