New bottling facility set to open up international markets for artisan producers

By James Halliwell

A new “state-of-the-art flexible bottling facility” will overcome barriers that have prevented small distillers selling their product overseas and restricted their access to the off trade domestic market, claim its developers.

Contract Bottlers Glasgow (CBG) said by “harnessing the newest technologies in bottling and liquid management” the new facility will provide the “level of track and trace required to allow craft and artisan distilleries to export and sell into major UK retailers” as well as offering the "flexibility to produce runs as small as 1000 litres whilst accommodating bespoke bottle designs and sizes from 5cl up to 75cl".

CBG will also bottle whisky casks for clients and has received its excise warehouse registration certificate, trade facility warehouse approval and compounder’s licence. It said this would enable the business to “handle bulk underbond to reduce in strength for bottling and compound spirits for liqueurs, both of which support the supply chain, keeping vehicle movements to a minimum and offering flexibility to CBG customers.”

CBG founders Ron Young and Adrian Louden have invested £650k in the new line. “We have invested in the latest bottling, labelling and alcohol measurement technologies to ensure accuracy and traceability, which will fulfil all legislative requirements, while allowing our clients to retain the integrity of their brands,” said Young.

“We see ourselves as enablers for the craft and artisan spirits sector, addressing the complex operational factors inherent in producing and bottling spirits, allowing the distillers to concentrate on their passion - the unique characters of their brands.”

Louden said CBG was “truly excited and passionate about the opportunity to change the industry and maximise its potential. Ron has practical problem-solving skills in design, labelling, sealing and bottling, combined with product development and UK sales experience, while my previous experience, includes growing our family business into one of the largest Ethnic Food multi-site distribution businesses in the UK. This role allowed me to grow my knowledge and skills in working with international markets".

“We see a role for ourselves in moving the whole industry forward by raising productions standards, allowing it to maximise its potential”.