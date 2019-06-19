Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New bottling facility set to open up international markets for artisan producers

By James Halliwell
Published:  19 June, 2019

A new “state-of-the-art flexible bottling facility” will overcome barriers that have prevented small distillers selling their product overseas and restricted their access to the off trade domestic market, claim its developers.

Contract Bottlers Glasgow (CBG) said by “harnessing the newest technologies in bottling and liquid management” the new facility will provide the “level of track and trace required to allow craft and artisan distilleries to export and sell into major UK retailers” as well as offering the "flexibility to produce runs as small as 1000 litres whilst accommodating bespoke bottle designs and sizes from 5cl up to 75cl".

CBG will also bottle whisky casks for clients and has received its excise warehouse registration certificate, trade facility warehouse approval and compounder’s licence. It said this would enable the business to “handle bulk underbond to reduce in strength for bottling and compound spirits for liqueurs, both of which support the supply chain, keeping vehicle movements to a minimum and offering flexibility to CBG customers.”

CBG founders Ron Young and Adrian Louden have invested £650k in the new line. “We have invested in the latest bottling, labelling and alcohol measurement technologies to ensure accuracy and traceability, which will fulfil all legislative requirements, while allowing our clients to retain the integrity of their brands,” said Young.

“We see ourselves as enablers for the craft and artisan spirits sector, addressing the complex operational factors inherent in producing and bottling spirits, allowing the distillers to concentrate on their passion - the unique characters of their brands.”

Louden said CBG was “truly excited and passionate about the opportunity to change the industry and maximise its potential. Ron has practical problem-solving skills in design, labelling, sealing and bottling, combined with product development and UK sales experience, while my previous experience, includes growing our family business into one of the largest Ethnic Food multi-site distribution businesses in the UK. This role allowed me to grow my knowledge and skills in working with international markets".

“We see a role for ourselves in moving the whole industry forward by raising productions standards, allowing it to maximise its potential”.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95