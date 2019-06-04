Jeroboams to hold first Summer tasting for a decade

By James Halliwell

Jeroboams has announced its first Summer tasting for press, customers and clients in over 10 years.

Over 28 producers will present 300 wines, including Moss Wood, Antonin Guyon, Castello dei Rampolla, Podere le Ripi, Bouza, Krug and Ruinart.

“We cannot wait to show our customers another side of what Jeroboams is all about,” said Jeroboams MD Hugh Sturges.

“We have had a fantastic few years as a business and this event feels like a celebration of those recent successes, from two new shops, to our growing private client lists, our growing service offer, increased sales and our ongoing local and luxury brand partnerships, such as our recent work in the café at the Museum of Brands which will be launched officially in early June.”

In addition to showcasing its wine portfolio, Jeroboams is also using the event to show its diverse and growing selection of spirits and beers and a snapshot of its delicatessen, Mr Christian’s.

“I hope guests will understand our vision for Jeroboams; whilst we are, at heart, all about being your local wine merchant, we can and do offer so much more to that. The future is looking bright for our growing team,” said Sturges.

The tasting will take place on 13 June at the Royal Institute of British Architects in Portland Place.