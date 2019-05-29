Indigo adds Bodega Lanzaga to its portfolio

By Lisa Riley

Spanish specialist Indigo Wine has signed a deal as the UK distributor of Telmo Rodríguez and Pablo Eguzkiza’s Bodega Lanzaga – the duo’s visionary project to restore special historic vineyard sites in Rioja.

From June, Indigo will be importing village wines LZ, Lanzaga and Corriente alongside single vineyard wines Las Beatas, Tabuérniga, El Velado and La Estrada.

Apart from Las Beatas, of which Berry Bros & Rudd takes a small allocation, all the wines will be exclusive to Indigo in the UK.

Having followed the developments of the Lanzaga project for “a number of years”, Indigo said it “really admire the vision that Telmo and his partners have in reinvigorating some truly extraordinary vineyards”.

“This attention to detail has placed them at the forefront of a new movement in Rioja claiming the uniqueness of “village” wines which was the authentic Rioja model until the 19th century.

“We’re delighted to have these wines in the Indigo portfolio, they genuinely complement what we have with Remelluri, as well as being singular wines in their own right,” said owner Ben Henshaw.

Rodríguez and Eguzkiza began Compañia de Vinos Telmo Rodriguez in 1994. In 1998 they looked to Rioja and started to buy small parcels around the town of Lanziego.

“The aim with Bodega Lanzaga is to rediscover ‘true’ historic taste of the villages of Rioja which we believe can only be found in the best plots, sites with a long tradition of viticulture,” said Rodríguez.

“We believe Indigo Wine embodies the new reality of Spain. Ben and his team have grasped the complexity and diversity of our amazing country. They have successfully introduced this diversity and the excitement of the new Spain to the best tables of the most knowledgeable consumer country.”

Bodega Lanzaga represented the same vision for Rioja. Local and organic viticulture and wines, small and world class plots that would “change the perception of Rioja in the UK market”, he added.