Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Wine

Indigo adds Bodega Lanzaga to its portfolio

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 May, 2019

Spanish specialist Indigo Wine has signed a deal as the UK distributor of Telmo Rodríguez and Pablo Eguzkiza’s Bodega Lanzaga – the duo’s visionary project to restore special historic vineyard sites in Rioja.

From June, Indigo will be importing village wines LZ, Lanzaga and Corriente alongside single vineyard wines Las Beatas, Tabuérniga, El Velado and La Estrada.

Apart from Las Beatas, of which Berry Bros & Rudd takes a small allocation, all the wines will be exclusive to Indigo in the UK.

Having followed the developments of the Lanzaga project for “a number of years”, Indigo said it “really admire the vision that Telmo and his partners have in reinvigorating some truly extraordinary vineyards”.

“This attention to detail has placed them at the forefront of a new movement in Rioja claiming the uniqueness of “village” wines which was the authentic Rioja model until the 19th century.

“We’re delighted to have these wines in the Indigo portfolio, they genuinely complement what we have with Remelluri, as well as being singular wines in their own right,” said owner Ben Henshaw.

Rodríguez and Eguzkiza began Compañia de Vinos Telmo Rodriguez in 1994. In 1998 they looked to Rioja and started to buy small parcels around the town of Lanziego.

“The aim with Bodega Lanzaga is to rediscover ‘true’ historic taste of the villages of Rioja which we believe can only be found in the best plots, sites with a long tradition of viticulture,” said Rodríguez.

“We believe Indigo Wine embodies the new reality of Spain. Ben and his team have grasped the complexity and diversity of our amazing country. They have successfully introduced this diversity and the excitement of the new Spain to the best tables of the most knowledgeable consumer country.”

Bodega Lanzaga represented the same vision for Rioja. Local and organic viticulture and wines, small and world class plots that would “change the perception of Rioja in the UK market”, he added.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95