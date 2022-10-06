Restaurant Manager Role

Recently opened, Swains are now on the hunt for passionate, wine-loving hospitality professionals. We are recruiting for a RM as well as part-time and possibly full-time FOH wait staff with strong wine knowledge to work alongside the founder and her team.

RESTAURANT MANAGER

Swains Wine Bar & Store is a neighbourhood wine bar and eatery located directly opposite London’s iconic Hampstead Heath. The brainchild of Melbourne -born wine professional Victoria Sharples, with over 20 years’ experience across all parts of the industry both in the UK and Australia, brings her knowledge, personality and experience directly to customers. Offering a distinctive owner/operator approach championing exceptional quality and a neighbourhood feel; the ideal place to escape and indulge in a world of proper wine and proper food.

Inspired by the Melbourne restaurant scene, wine will always be the focus of the business, yet it remains a serious dining option. An authentic, simple offer that focuses on customers, service and creating a home-away-from-home. The bar is spacious, airy and dog-friendly (essential given the proximity to Hampstead Heath). There is also a retail store as part of the business which hosts regular wine tastings and events.

The successful persons should be humble, possess a warm and genuine nature, have the desire to enhance every guest experience and will ultimately embody Swains service culture.

Wine knowledge is important as is a willingness to learn, positive, and a can-do attitude.

Team-player who brings positivity to every shift

Warm, genuine and caring service for our guests

Highly organised, attention to detail, outgoing, confident with strong communication skills and calm under pressure!

Awareness and interest in London restaurant and wine scene.

Responsibilities include day-to day running of the venue such as:

running exemplary shifts & leading team by example

staff rotas

opening & closing

team training, mentoring & development

strong communication between kitchen and FOH

overseeing H&S, food hygiene, pest control etc

cash management, daily reconciliation

ordering, managing stocks and working closely with our suppliers

developing and improving on existing systems and processes

What we offer

Salary £40K+ (excluding tips or bonus) and is commensurate with experience

Monday and Tuesday OFF

28 days holiday

Wine training program

Monthly selection of wines to take home

Pension Scheme

Daily meals

A warm and nurturing environment to develop your career!

Send your CV to hello@swains.london together with a cover letter.