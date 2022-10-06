Subscriber login Close [x]
    Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

    Published:  06 October, 2022

    Recruiting Area Sales Managers across the UK for Majestic Commercial, the on-trade arm of Majestic Wine

    Incredible opportunities for sales roles in the wine industry, as part of the UK’s largest specialist.

    -     Uncapped performance related bonus - OTE at least £65,000

    -     Company car

    -     Staff discount, access to superb training and tastings

    -     and more….

    -     National roles available

    As part of a growing, successful business - your role will be to help drive sales and new business across high end pubs, bars and restaurants, to help deliver on our ambitious targets for the coming months and years.

    The Role

    As a Majestic Wine Area Sales Manager, you will be the key driver in generating new regional on-trade business. You will be responsible for retaining and growing our existing client base, identifying new commercial opportunities and delivering excellent customer service.

    Job Specifics:

    Contract Type: Permanent  Locations: Nationwide

    The focus is to help our Commercial customers discover wines, beers and spirits they'll love.

    Do you have proven experience generating new business in the on-trade within the Wine and Spirits Industry?

    Are you client centric, results driven, proactive and creative?

    Do you have a real can do attitude able to overcome challenges and find solutions in order to succeed?

    If you have answered yes to these questions, then Majestic would be delighted to hear from you.

    Overall Role Purpose and Personality Profile Requirements?

    • Experience of winning new business in the Wine and Spirits On-Trade.
    • WSET Qualified (ideal)
    • An excellent understanding of On-Trade channel (bars, hotels, restaurants)
    • A good local knowledge & excellent existing contacts within the industry (On-Trade preferred)
    • Energetic and ambitious with the drive and determination to win

    What’s in it for you?

    • A competitive salary
    • Performance related bonus with a OTE at least £65,000
    • Sign on Bonus of £1,000.00 after successful completion of probationary period
    • Company Car & Fuel Card or Car Allowance
    • Up to 20% Staff Discount

    If you have experience generating new business in the on-trade within the Wine and Spirits Industry then Majestic would be delighted to hear from you!

    Please apply via https://majesticcareers.co.uk/vacancies/

