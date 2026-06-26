APCOR expands ‘cork harvest’ nationwide

By Oliver Catchpole

The Portuguese Cork Association, APCOR has announced the nationwide expansion of The UK Cork Harvest – a cork recycling initiative that launched in London in May (as Harpers reported).

The campaign, of which Harpers is a media partner, is now open to a limited number of independent wine retailers across the UK.

Additionally, it has welcomed the Eden Project as a recycling partner, where collected corks are put to work in horticultural research at its Cornwall site.

Since its launch in London, nearly 40 independent wine merchants have signed up to the scheme, hosting APCOR-branded cork drop off points in-store and supported by a dedicated collection service.

Some hospitality venues have also signed up, including The Orrery in Marylebone; the recently opened Appalachia in Shoreditch; and 67 Pall Mall.

Merchants outside of London will not receive a dedicated collection service, instead being asked to post corks to a central drop off point.

As part of the scheme, participating venues will additionally receive editorial support and social media coverage.

Commenting on the expansion, Carlos de Jesus, operational director of the Cork Connect Campaign (APCOR’s wider communications campaign for 2026), said: “The initial response to the UK Cork Harvest has been remarkable. Independent merchants are proving how simple, practical actions can drive real sustainability.

“By giving natural cork a second life, we’re strengthening the link between retailers, consumers and the environment. This momentum shows what we can achieve when we act together.”

APCOR described natural cork as “one of the most environmentally significant materials in the drinks industry”, due to the fact that it is a raw material that is 100% natural, renewable, reusable and recyclable.

Cork oaks are harvested by hand every nine years minimum, in a process that does not harm the tree, which regenerates naturally.

Additionally, it’s natural cellular structure makes for a very effective closure for wine, as it is virtually impermeable to liquids and gases.

The UK Cork Harvest gives corks the opportunity to have a second life due to their recyclability. So far, feedback from participating merchants has been positive.

Alexandra Delcampo, marketing executive at Jeroboams, added: “We introduced the cork recycling initiative in-store across all five of our food shops located in Hampstead, Holland Park, Muswell Hill, King's Road and Wimbledon.

“The response has been really encouraging. Customers appreciate having a tangible, simple way to contribute, and it has opened up genuinely great conversations in store about sustainability more broadly.”

The full list of participating retailers is available here. Registrations outside of London are now open.













