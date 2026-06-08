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Armit adds Burgundy’s Domaine Capuano-Ferreri to portfolio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  08 June, 2026

Fine wine importer Armit Wines has revealed a new Burgundian producer on its portfolio – Domaine Capuano-Ferreri.

The estate – run by John Capuano (pictured) since 2009 – is based in Santenay within Burgundy’s Côte d’Or. The estate uses a traditional approach including hand harvesting, French oak ageing and Burgundian vinification.

Founded in 1987 by Gino Caupuano – in collaboration with ex-footballer Jean Marc Ferreri – the majority of the Domaine’s 8 ha of vineyards are premier cru terroir and can be found across the villages of Santenay, Chassagne-Montrachet, Pommard, Beaune Marange and Mercurey.

From June onwards the importer is set to offer the following wines from Capuano-Ferreri: 2023 Santenay Vieilles Vignes blanc; 2024 Chassagne-Montrachet Cuvée Prestige blanc; 2023 Santenay Vieilles Vignes Rouge; 2024 Maranges Premier Cru La Fussière Rouge; and 2022 Santenay Premier Cru La Comme Rouge.

According to Armit Wines, Capuano’s “Santenay Vielles Vignes Rouge offers a firm, mineral and smoky character that is quintessential to its terroir while the step up of his Premier Cru La Comme, bordering Chassagne, contains more gravel, limestone and marl and often thought of as the most elegant of the Santenay Premier Cru”.

The producer joins Armit’s extensive Burgundy offering including Puligny-Montrachet’s Domaine Leflaive and Volnay’s Domaine Michel Lafarge.

Regarding the estate’s white wine offer, Armit added: “The Santenay Vieilles Vignes Blanc, located next Chassagne-Montrachet, has slightly warmer exposures that turn up the dial on richness and generosity often associated with its famous neighbour, while the limestone soils preserve freshness and tension.”




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