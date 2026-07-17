France report: Trends in French wine

France remains a powerhouse in the UK wine market, although its position is far from unassailable. The headline figures from IWSR data show that in 2025 in the UK, 88% of total French origin wine was consumed in the off-trade, and 12% in the on-trade.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.