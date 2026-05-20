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North South expands site following significant growth

By Hamish Graham
Published:  20 May, 2026

Wine importer North South Wines has relocated to a new site within Bicester Motion, increasing its footprint by approximately 66%.

The new site is 232m2 compared to their former space’s 139m2. This move follows North South’s impressive recent growth. Since the business moved to the Oxfordshire development in 2023 its annual turnover has grown from £25m to the current figure of £40m.

The 37-staff business is led by MD and Bicester local, Kim Wilson (pictured). Speaking to Harpers at London Wine Fair she noted that “it’s important that as North South continues to grow, we continue to invest in our team”.

Additionally, she is buoyed by the opportunity to contribute to the local Bicester economy, with the business “recruiting locally and investing in the local area as well”. The site also contains a diversity of business – including fellow wine companies.

For Wilson, an important part of the North South business formula is creating a space for people to share ideas and connect.

She added: “I think the dynamics of working has changed since Covid. I think for us, it's much better to try and get people back into the office.

“It’s about having that central space to have discussions and hopefully cut down on some of the email traffic. But also, to just have those places where you can have conversations, check in with people, create new ideas, overhear conversations – so that just everybody in the business is a bit more involved with everything.”

Wilson noted that it also gives the business room to grow in the years to come.

CEO of Bicester Motion, Daniel Geoghegan, is happy the importer is committed to the development.

He commented: “Bicester Motion is home to businesses that are pushing boundaries and thinking differently about the future, so it’s fantastic to support North South Wines as they expand their operations with us.

“Their commitment to sustainability and responsible growth aligns strongly with the ethos of our community. We’re proud to have worked with them to facilitate this move and look forward to seeing the next stage of their journey at Bicester Motion.”




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