LWF: Beale highlights need for more compelling ‘hospitality and supply chain lobby’

By Andrew Catchpole

Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) chief executive Miles Beale used a platform at the opening of this year’s London Wine Fair (LWF) to call for an ongoing and urgent drink and hospitality industry reset with regard to lobbying government.

Reflecting on the setbacks imposed on the drink and hospitality sectors by Brexit, Covid and now the “straining economy”, collectively delivering additional operational, tax, cash flow and employment burdens, he described an industry that was “hurting”.

Beale proposed: “We need to think about how to make our industry more attractive to government to support… need a hospitality and supply chain lobby, not just thinking about this government, but for more than [just the next] three years.”

He highlighted the punitive duty regime now being levied on alcohol drinks in the UK, contrasting this with the zero-tax approach in a country such as Spain, and the pain this is now inflicting.

Stressing the importance of London and the UK as “a centre of the wine and spirit trading world”, Beale then raised the issue of tackling unemployment – particularly stubborn among the younger generation, for whom the hospitality sector has traditionally provided fruitful first-time employment.

“The last time we ran an economic analysis, a couple of years ago, we estimated that the wine and spirits industry is worth £76.3 billion in economic activity in the UK – a massive number.

“I don’t think our government recognises that, and we’re often bad at explaining that, so it’s incumbent on us to [explain this] better. But more importantly, it’s over 400,000 jobs”, he continued.

“We like to talk about people having their first job in the UK hospitality, but actually the breadth of jobs you can have is enormous, it’s a career for a huge number of us, and we also need to get better at describing it as a career.”

Beale argued that by persuading government of the wisdom of working more closely with the drink and hospitality sectors, of listening to the industry and its concerns – and then shaping policy to help alleviate those issues – it could help deliver more jobs for both young and older alike, instead of the current shedding of jobs.

One of the issues raised in a concluding Q&A session was how to effectively lobby government when government keeps changing; both leaders and hue.

Beale cited the work of various lobbying and industry bodies, including the Scotch Whisky Association, UK Hospitably and The Portman Group, in tandem with the WSTA, suggesting working ever closer was necessary to get the right messages to governments and ministers.

“We’re usually in the same place on quite a lot of things, and that’s partly because we’ve been treated badly by government, regulated, highly taxed… [and] the one thing we’ve learnt is that divided, you get picked off.

“So, in the current climate, especially when the economy is poor, if we want anything for ourselves, my three things would be: be on the same page; make sure there are as many of you as possible; and make sure you are giving government something they can’t ignore.”

Perceived “anti-business policies” came in for a drubbing, not least against a backdrop refrain of government(s) looking to propel economic growth, and yet driving down tax revenues and employment through misguided – or unguided – policies.

“To answer the question, the way we lobby governments is by being unignorable, by having good answers to some of the things they need to care about, and making a very strong, well-evidenced case for ourselves, along with scripts that lots of us can share,” said Beale.







