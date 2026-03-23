Wirra Wirra acquires legendary Grenache vineyard in McLaren Vale

By James Lawrence

Australian producer Wirra Wirra has purchased the highly regarded Trott Vineyard in Blewitt Springs for an undisclosed sum.

The site, planted in 1952 on deep Maslin sands over a clay and ironstone base, is widely considered one of South Australia's finest terroirs for Grenache, known for producing wines of intense perfume, purity, and structure.

According to Wirra Wirra, the business will work alongside Thistledown Wines, a boutique winery founded by Masters of Wine Giles Cooke and Fergal Tynan in 2010, to strengthen its global profile.

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“Wirra Wirra will assume ownership and management of the vineyard, while Thistledown will continue to purchase half of the fruit under a long-term agreement. Together, the two producers aim to position Trott Vineyard among the world’s leading Grenache terroirs,” said CEO Matthew Deller MW.

“Its fruit produces a style of Grenache that stands comfortably alongside the great sites of the world. We are committed to protecting its identity and working with Thistledown, whose achievements with the vineyard have played a vital role in elevating McLaren Vale Grenache internationally.”

He added that day-to-day vineyard management will be led by Wirra Wirra Viticulturist Anton Groffen, with a “focus on preserving original vine material and maintaining the site’s structural and soil integrity.”

The vineyard has long-standing ties to Wirra Wirra. Former owners Sue and the late Roger Trott were instrumental in rebuilding the winery in 1969; Sue Trott received an award for “Best Single Vineyard Viticulturist” at the 2025 MGA Insurance Group McLaren Vale Wine Show.

Giles Cooke MW commented: “We have made single vineyard wines from Trott for 13 years, and its character defines Sands of Time. Working with Wirra Wirra secures the future of this site and allows us to accelerate its global recognition. Trott Vineyard deserves its place among the world’s leading expressions of Grenache.”

Established in 1894, Wirra Wirra has remained a family-owned producer, with an impressive portfolio that includes RSW Shiraz and Church Block.







Pictured L-R: Paddy Gilhooly (Thistledown), Anton Groffen (Wirra Wirra), Matthew Deller MW (Wirra Wirra), Emma Wood (Wirra Wirra), Giles Cooke MW (Thistledown)











