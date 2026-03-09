Subscriber login Close [x]
Original Sustainability Charter Champion reconfirms commitment

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 March, 2026

Founding Champion of Harpers Sustainability Charter, North South Wines, has reconfirmed its commitment to the platform, signing on for another year.

North South came on board at the launch of the Charter in 2022, allowing it to flag its sustainability progress, which soon after led to B Corp accreditation in 2023.

During that time the Sustainability Charter has grown to 43 signatories, ranging across indie merchants, restaurant groups, importers and distributors, producers and a leading design agency, with North South and Bibendum as its Champion headline supporters.

North South has since continued to build on its successes in the sustainability sphere, making it a beacon of how a wine business can be run in harmony with both environmental and social best practice, while delivering that all important economic sustainability too.

North South has partnered with Harpers on several round tables, looking into and highlighting various opportunities and challenges in the sustainability space.

More broadly, it’s most recent initiative, launched this February, has been a company-wide ‘charity challenge’ in partnership with The Drinks Trust, to raise money for both that trade charity and mental health charity Restore.

In addition to the 43 signatories, Harpers Sustainability Charter also now counts six supporters at Partner level, with Alliance Wine/H2Vin, Bodega Argento, Gonzalez Byass, Hatch Mansfield, Lanchester Wine and Matthew Clark occupying that position.

Harpers related Spring 2026 Sustainability Report will appear in our forthcoming April issue, and for more information on our Sustainability Charter, please click here.






