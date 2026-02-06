Bibendum: Sustainability focus as two sparkling producers added

By Hamish Graham

Wine distributor Bibendum has unveiled two new sparkling producers on its portfolio. Grower champagne house Domaine Alexandre Bonnet joins alongside Prosecco estate Fidora.

The new partnership will see Bibendum distribute four SKUs from each producer respectively, immediately available to the UK on-trade via Bibendum and indie merchants via sister brand Walker & Wodehouse.

Bibendum onboarded the sparkling pair in part thanks to the sustainability ethos both adhere to. Alexandre Bonnet received French agriculture certification Haute Valeur Environnementale in 2015, with its new importer adding that “protecting natural biodiversity and terroir is central to its vineyard philosophy: herbicides and insecticides are no longer used, and horses now roam among the vines to support sustainable soil management”.

Andy Craig, Bibendum wine buyer for champagne, believes the grower producer adds “real authenticity” to his portfolio, noting that its “wines are expressive and vinous, with a clear sense of place, while offering outstanding value for their quality”.

Domaine Alexandre Bonnet lies just an hour from Burgundy in the village of Les Riceys in the Côte des Bar. Bibendum detailed that this proximity affords its wines “a distinctly Burgundian influence to the estate’s champagne production, resulting in a unique, Pinot Noir driven style”.

Across the Alps at Fidora’s Civranetta estate, only 25% of land is under vine with the remainder either left wild or used for animal rearing. The producer has have practised organic viticulture since 1974, with fourth gen winemaker Emilio Fidora (pictured) leading Fidora towards its 2019 Demeter biodynamic certification for its proseccos.

On the prosecco onboarding, senior wine buyer for Italy at Bibendum, Lizzy Unite, reflected: “In a category as crowded as prosecco, genuine distinction can feel rare: it’s a must have on a list but often lacks the magic.

“Fidora not only offers outstanding value, they also bring back the sparkle, reminding us just how soulful, terroir driven and craft led prosecco can be.”









