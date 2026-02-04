Subscriber login Close [x]
    Sartoria Liverpool St

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  04 February, 2026

    The late Sir Terence Conran’s original vision of bringing Milanese elegance to London will be expanded further, with the third Sartoria restaurant set to open its doors in early February in London’s Square Mile. A trio of chefs from Sartoria’s sister venues will bring a shared love of Milanese gastronomy and refinement to a fresh audience. A wine list of over 100 SKUs will showcase the best of Italy, while the bar will serve post-work aperitivi to thirsty patrons. The suave interiors combine mid-century Milan with Conran’s original passion for “sharp tailoring, rich textures, and sartorial elegance”. Keep an eye out as the venue is the first in a series of new Sartoria locations being launched by the Evolv Collection in 2026.

    16b New St, London EC2M 4TR

    sartoria-liverpoolst.co.uk





