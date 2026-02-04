By Harpers Editorial team

Reincarnation is the theme for Automat, with the Mayfair venue having recently reopened its doors on the neighbourhood’s Mount Street. In line with the original Dover Street venue – a popular noughties haunt – the restaurant will transport diners to a different era, with New York early and mid-century dining the modus operandi of the sophisticated new eatery. Akin to a speakeasy, it is accessed via luxury leather goods store Tanner Krole. Upon arrival diners will be met with dishes that combine culinary nostalgia with Mayfair nuance. Burgers, lobster rolls and steak tartare can be washed down with timeless American cocktails – a Dirty Martini, anyone? An international wine list, including a curation of US wines, rounds out the Automat experience. Opening in 2026 alongside is a lower-ground dining space named Sporting Club.