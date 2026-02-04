Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Automat

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  04 February, 2026

    Reincarnation is the theme for Automat, with the Mayfair venue having recently reopened its doors on the neighbourhood’s Mount Street. In line with the original Dover Street venue – a popular noughties haunt – the restaurant will transport diners to a different era, with New York early and mid-century dining the modus operandi of the sophisticated new eatery. Akin to a speakeasy, it is accessed via luxury leather goods store Tanner Krole. Upon arrival diners will be met with dishes that combine culinary nostalgia with Mayfair nuance. Burgers, lobster rolls and steak tartare can be washed down with timeless American cocktails – a Dirty Martini, anyone? An international wine list, including a curation of US wines, rounds out the Automat experience. Opening in 2026 alongside is a lower-ground dining space named Sporting Club.

    127 Mount St, London W1K 3NT

    automatdining.com




    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    IWCA unveils analysis of global soil car...

    Waitrose success at IWC awards

    Concha y Toro acquires majority stake in...

    South African wine industry stalwart pas...

    Alliance welcomes new MW to buying team

    Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits sales grow by 12%

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95