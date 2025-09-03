Subscriber login Close [x]
Ian Burrell parts company with Equiano Rum

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  03 September, 2025

Ian Burrell, co-founder of Equiano Rum and the ‘Global Rum Ambassador’, is no longer involved with the Equiano brand.

According to Burrell, the trademark associated with Equiano Limited, the company he co-founded, was not registered in the company’s name, but instead registered by a different company, controlled by another founding shareholder.

For this reason, he has decided to step down from his role representing the brand and has sought legal advice.

He expressed gratitude for the support he has received: “I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me on this particular journey so far – from fellow rum lovers, bartenders and industry peers, to those who simply shared a glass, and the amazing story of an African entrepreneur, abolitionist and author who bought his freedom by selling rum. Your encouragement means the world to me.”

Burrell is one of the most recognizable voices in the international spirits industry and has been listed in the Top Ten Most Influential People in the Drinks Industry by Harpers’ stablemate Drinks International, as well as regularly appearing on television on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

He is also the founder of UK RumFest, the longest running premium rum festival in the world.

Despite what he calls the ‘disappointing’ situation, Burrell will continue to celebrate and educate about rum.

He said: “Rum has always been more than just a spirit for me – it is history, culture, community and a way of life. That is where my focus will remain.”



