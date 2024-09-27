DrinksOne Brands signs distribution agreement with Equiano Rum for UK market

By James Bayley

DrinksOne Brands has announced a new partnership with Equiano Rum, a blend of African and Caribbean rums. Under this agreement, DrinksOne Brands will become the exclusive distributor of Equiano Rum across the United Kingdom, with plans to strengthen the brand’s presence in the UK market.

Equiano Rum, launched in 2020, was co-founded by Ian Burrell, a well-known figure in the rum industry and Channel Four’s Sunday Brunch rum specialist. The brand offers three expressions: Light, Original, and Ominira, the latter being a limited-edition release. Equiano is produced by blending spirits from the Mauritian distillery Gray’s and the Barbadian distillery Foursquare, known for its reputation within the global rum industry.

Nick Worthington, CEO of DrinksOne Brands, commented on the new partnership: “Equiano Rum has an incredible backstory and a striking presence on the back bar. Their values and commitment to quality align perfectly with our mission to provide consumers with exceptional drinking experiences.” He also noted that DrinksOne co-founders have a strong background in the rum industry, having previously worked with other well-known brands such as J. Wray & Nephew.

Burrell also shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating that collaborating with DrinksOne provides an opportunity to “expand Equiano Rum’s reach and introduce our unique product to a wider audience in the UK”.

He emphasised that the partnership supports Equiano’s mission to innovate within the industry and offer consumers a rum that blends heritage and quality.

DrinksOne Brands will use its existing network and marketing strategies to increase consumer awareness and reach new audiences in the UK. The company’s experience in managing premium spirits is expected to support the growth of Equiano Rum in an increasingly competitive market.

Equiano Rum’s production process is notable for using no spices or additives, staying true to traditional rum-making methods. The brand takes its name and inspiration from Olaudah Equiano, an 18th-century abolitionist freedom fighter whose story is central to the company’s identity. Equiano’s founders have stated that they want to challenge the rum industry’s norms and produce blends that reflect diverse heritage and craftsmanship.

The strategic collaboration reflects DrinksOne’s ongoing efforts to align with emerging and established premium brands. The company has stated that this partnership is part of a broader strategy to enhance its portfolio and meet growing consumer demand for unique, high-quality spirits.







