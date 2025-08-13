Octavian Wine Services moves to renewable power

By Jaq Bayles

Fine wine cellarage provider Octavian Wine Services has announced that its cellars will now be powered by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) certified 100% renewable electricity.

The company said the transition strengthens its “industry-leading sustainability credentials, ensuring that some of the rarest wines are cellared under the most controlled and energy-efficient conditions available in the world”.

Octavian MD Vincent O’Brien added: “As guardians of some of the most valuable wine collections on earth, we see environmental responsibility as an extension of that custodianship.

“We’ve always operated with precision and care – this move to renewable power reflects that same philosophy on a global, long-term scale. By switching to 100% renewable electricity, we’ve eliminated our Scope 2 emissions, which represents a significant step in reducing our environmental impact and supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon energy future.”

Octavian already boasts that, among other sustainability initiatives, 100% of its power is sourced from certified UK renewable generation, including wind (40%), solar (54.77%), while hydro and thermal inertia of the underground facility reduces temperature volatility, drastically lowering energy use for climate control.

It has motion-activated LED lighting “to ensure minimal energy waste while maintaining security and visual precision”, and transition to an electric mechanical handling equipment fleet will be completed this summer.

The company says it takes active steps to preserve and enhance biodiversity at its Corsham countryside location. It has retained and supported the growth of mature tree coverage across the estate, helping to create a natural carbon sink directly on site. This tree retention and woodland care complements Octavian’s clean energy commitments by contributing to localised carbon offsetting and ecosystem support where the wine is stored.







