Daniel Lambert introduces five new wineries to UK market

By Oliver Catchpole

Daniel Lambert Wines is bringing five new wineries into its portfolio.

The wine importer has selected producers that are all small, family run businesses, with each one intended to be representative of the region they are from.

The aim is to make accessible wines from both the New and Old World that have previously been unobtainable in the UK market.

Read more: Reichstrat von Buhl leads new agencies showcased at Bancroft tasting

Daniel Lambert, director at Daniel Lambert Wines, explained: “Even though we are known for our extensive ranges in France, we have so much more to offer. Our latest additions are aimed at bringing new and excited wines to the UK that have never been available before.”

Three of the wineries – Lightfoot & Wolfville (pictured), Planters Ridge and L’Acadie Vineyards – are from Nova Scotia, a generally under-recognised region of Canada.

Lambert commented: “This region is all about what is possible in the very edge of climatic change and how acidy and hybrids can make world class wines… [They] are all very welcome additions and offer not only the best cool climate wines but are very much on trend with their super low ABV which gives the wines added affordability.”

A new addition from Australia, Risky Business Wines, is also billed as a cool climate producer, with vineyards in King Valley, Victoria and Mount Barker, at the bottom of Western Australia.

It offers a small but well-formed selection of wines, distinctly Australian, but with a European twist.

Finally, the importer has taken on Encosta das Perdizes, a winery in the south of Portugal, which uses only indigenous grapes.

Speaking of this addition to its portfolio, Lambert added: “We have picked up a lovely little set of wines from southern Portugal, a country loved by the UK wine trade where we all wish we could sell more. Encosta das Perdizes… is producing a very accessible set of wines which UK consumer will love to get their hands on.”

Daniel Lambert Wines will be hosting its next portfolio tasting on 29 September in Stratford.







