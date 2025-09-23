Good Wine Good People acquire Plonk

By Oliver Catchpole

The wine merchant and online retailer Good Wine Good People (GWGP) will acquire full ownership of the e-commerce wine club Plonk, effective from the end of September.

GWGP – itself an e-commerce platform – was set up in 2020 by wine and cheese educator Dan Belmont, and its portfolio now boasts over 500 bottles from over 250 producers in 19 countries.

The growth of GWGP has in part been powered by its fast-growing import and wholesale arm GWGP Trade, along with an expanding community of consumers and partners throughout the UK.

Read more: Familia Torres launches innovative new solar project

It was set up with the aim of making wine more approachable, and personalisation sits at its core – the heart of the platform is the Personal Somm Questionnaire (PSQ), which allows GWGP to offer personalised selections chosen by experts, which can then be delivered directly to their customers across the UK.

Dan Belmont, the founder of GWGP, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Plonk into the GWGP family as we’ve long admired their branding and ethos. We’re primed to continue the mission with an expanded community – steering consumers away from mundane mass-produced wines and championing exciting independent producers via thoughtful curation, storytelling and personalisation.”

GWGP already run a subscription service, the Personal Somm Subscription, which uses the PSQ to make sure the selection is personal – subscribers have full control over the content and price of their subscription. To facilitate a smooth transition for its customers, Plonk will initially run in tandem with this service.

Plonk, which was also founded in 2020, favours a similarly personalised approach to GWGP – focusing on small batch wines that it imports directly from independent producers.

Fred Clelland, director at Plonk, commented: “…we’ve always believed the best wines come from winemakers with a story to tell – small, independent producers who care about their craft and their land.

“Historically, we’ve been largely France-focused, and we’re thrilled to have GWGP expand the Plonk ethos to new wines and regions, offering Plonk subscribers more variety while making sure that every bottle is chosen with the same level of personalisation that has defined Plonk. GWGP’s motto – ‘Wine is personal. Drink accordingly.’ – instantly resonated with team Plonk, and we’re excited to watch the next chapter unfold under GWGP’s leadership.”







