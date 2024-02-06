Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Good Wine Good People launches wholesale portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  06 February, 2024

Boutique online retailer Good Wine Good People (GWGP) is launching a trade arm, with the first wines now available to the UK on and off-trade.

The selection of 20 SKUs available comprises a selection of wines from New York State, California, Austria’s Neusiedlersee DAC, Spain’s La Mancha region and Nova Scotia in Canada. 

Known for its specialism in North America and more recently, Austria, GWGP began directly importing Empire Estate wines (dry Riesling & traditional method Riesling-based sparkling) from New York’s Finger Lakes region in November 2023. 

At present, the portfolio boasts several Austrian producers from the Neusiedlersee DAC, including Vinum Pannonia Allacher, Seegut Lentsch and Nestor Wine.

However, looking to build out a complete range of premium Austrian wines, GWGP will soon welcome Weingut Heinrich Hartl (Thermenregion), Weingut Simon Gattinger (Wachau) and Weinrieder (Weinviertel). With these additions (available in the UK by early March 2024), Austria will make up the core of the wholesale portfolio.

“Whereas many online retailers started with their wholesale portfolios, GWGP has always been end-consumer retail first,” said GWGP founder Dan Belmont.

“Direct importing is yet another opportunity to share good wine with the good people of the UK at great prices, and the website a joyful platform to tell the producers' stories.”

Rounding out the offering, GWGP has a range of value brands, including Gulp Hablo by Familia Parra in La Mancha and California’s Crosby and Norton Ridge.

“Looking across the portfolio as it stands, there's a developing throughline of cool-climate regions, offering incredible value and depth for on and off-trade clients from gastropubs to London's hallowed Michelin-rated institutions, and we could not be more excited to champion these wines in the UK,” Belmont added.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Accolade Wines taken over by consortium

New Zealand 2024 harvest down on last tw...

67 Pall Mall launches Global Wine Commun...

Naked Wines announces new CEO

North South Wines adds first-ever Rhône...

Negociants International to operate as H...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95