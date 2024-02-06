Good Wine Good People launches wholesale portfolio

By James Bayley

Boutique online retailer Good Wine Good People (GWGP) is launching a trade arm, with the first wines now available to the UK on and off-trade.

The selection of 20 SKUs available comprises a selection of wines from New York State, California, Austria’s Neusiedlersee DAC, Spain’s La Mancha region and Nova Scotia in Canada.

Known for its specialism in North America and more recently, Austria, GWGP began directly importing Empire Estate wines (dry Riesling & traditional method Riesling-based sparkling) from New York’s Finger Lakes region in November 2023.

At present, the portfolio boasts several Austrian producers from the Neusiedlersee DAC, including Vinum Pannonia Allacher, Seegut Lentsch and Nestor Wine.

However, looking to build out a complete range of premium Austrian wines, GWGP will soon welcome Weingut Heinrich Hartl (Thermenregion), Weingut Simon Gattinger (Wachau) and Weinrieder (Weinviertel). With these additions (available in the UK by early March 2024), Austria will make up the core of the wholesale portfolio.

“Whereas many online retailers started with their wholesale portfolios, GWGP has always been end-consumer retail first,” said GWGP founder Dan Belmont.

“Direct importing is yet another opportunity to share good wine with the good people of the UK at great prices, and the website a joyful platform to tell the producers' stories.”

Rounding out the offering, GWGP has a range of value brands, including Gulp Hablo by Familia Parra in La Mancha and California’s Crosby and Norton Ridge.

“Looking across the portfolio as it stands, there's a developing throughline of cool-climate regions, offering incredible value and depth for on and off-trade clients from gastropubs to London's hallowed Michelin-rated institutions, and we could not be more excited to champion these wines in the UK,” Belmont added.











