Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UK's 50 Best Indies 2026 nominations now open

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  07 July, 2025

Harpers UK's 50 Best Indies 2026 listing is now open to nominations from the trade.

Expert judges from within the industry assess all aspects of what makes the country’s top indies standout.

The award honours the best independent merchants selling quality wines, spirits and beers across the UK. Last year's winners impressed upon Harpers the innovation inherent to those thriving in the sector. From in-store tastings to wine subscription services, there will yet again be no shortage of creativity on show among this year's intake. 

Read more: Italy - Fears overproduction could lead to wine price collapse

Nominations are open to all indies who have a bricks and mortar outlet as part of their business model. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, centred on footfall or online sales, consumer focused or supported by a strong wholesale presence, are all up for consideration. 

Drinks industry professionals are invited to nominate up to three companies for the award, which can be done following this link.

Nominations close 24 July.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Georgian wine shows strong growth in UK...

William Grant & Sons onboards iconic The...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines partners with C...

Good Wine Good People announces crowdfun...

EPR fees announced as joint statement la...

IARD: report highlights how social media...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Buyer/Portfolio Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95