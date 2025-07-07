UK's 50 Best Indies 2026 nominations now open

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers UK's 50 Best Indies 2026 listing is now open to nominations from the trade.

Expert judges from within the industry assess all aspects of what makes the country’s top indies standout.

The award honours the best independent merchants selling quality wines, spirits and beers across the UK. Last year's winners impressed upon Harpers the innovation inherent to those thriving in the sector. From in-store tastings to wine subscription services, there will yet again be no shortage of creativity on show among this year's intake.

Nominations are open to all indies who have a bricks and mortar outlet as part of their business model. Beyond this, operators large or small, traditional or hybrid, centred on footfall or online sales, consumer focused or supported by a strong wholesale presence, are all up for consideration.

Drinks industry professionals are invited to nominate up to three companies for the award, which can be done following this link.

Nominations close 24 July.









