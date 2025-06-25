Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New London venue for Vagabond Wines

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  25 June, 2025

Self-pour wine bar group Vagabond is to open a flagship site in Paternoster Square, St Paul’s, London, in August – its first new location since joining the Majestic Wine Group. A second bar will follow in Liverpool Street in the autumn.

The company has signed a 15-year deal on the venue – formerly the filming location of Channel 4’s First Dates restaurant – which will feature more then 110 wines available by the glass through its self-serve ‘tap and pour’ dispensers. There will also be a menu of seasonal small plates.

The site will be Vagabond’s 10th location and “underscores the fresh focus and investment” following its acquisition last year by Majestic, which has “committed to investing in Vagabond’s long-term future, including new site openings – with Liverpool Street set to follow in September as part of the Broadgate Campus development”.

Vagabond is aiming to double its estate over the next three years, with a focus on units of around 2,000–5,000sq ft in prime locations across major UK cities.

The group reported like-for-like sales growth of 16.3% in the six weeks to 23 December, and unveiled the extensive refurbishment of its Battersea Power Station bar in February.

Vagabond MD Christobell Giles said: “We have always believed wine is about so much more than what’s in the glass. It’s about connection – whether that’s between you and our winemakers, you and our team, or you and the person across the table. Wine has a unique ability to bring people together and spark conversation.

“This new space in St Paul’s captures all of that. It’s welcoming, romantic, social and just a little bit iconic. We’re incredibly proud to be opening in such a special spot and cannot wait to welcome guests in for their first glass. After a brilliant first year with Majestic, this is a really exciting step forward for us at Vagabond.”

John Colley, CEO of Majestic Group and executive chair of Vagabond, added: “Vagabond is a brand with real energy and a unique proposition. Since joining the Majestic family last year, it has shown strong potential to attract new and younger customers who want to engage with wine in a more informal, experiential way.

“We’re committed to investing in new bar openings to help us reach new customers and provide multiple entry points into our wider business, from retail to subscription and beyond. We’re looking forward to supporting the Vagabond team with its expansion across the UK in the coming years.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

New appointments at Alliance as Wareing...

Sommelier Wine Awards 2025 results

€15m EU funding to boost inclusive growt...

New appointment for BBR in Washington DC...

Heritage Wines seeks additional business...

Sales of Lidl’s own label Pimm’s alterna...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95