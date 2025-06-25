New London venue for Vagabond Wines

By Jaq Bayles

Self-pour wine bar group Vagabond is to open a flagship site in Paternoster Square, St Paul’s, London, in August – its first new location since joining the Majestic Wine Group. A second bar will follow in Liverpool Street in the autumn.

The company has signed a 15-year deal on the venue – formerly the filming location of Channel 4’s First Dates restaurant – which will feature more then 110 wines available by the glass through its self-serve ‘tap and pour’ dispensers. There will also be a menu of seasonal small plates.

The site will be Vagabond’s 10th location and “underscores the fresh focus and investment” following its acquisition last year by Majestic, which has “committed to investing in Vagabond’s long-term future, including new site openings – with Liverpool Street set to follow in September as part of the Broadgate Campus development”.

Vagabond is aiming to double its estate over the next three years, with a focus on units of around 2,000–5,000sq ft in prime locations across major UK cities.

The group reported like-for-like sales growth of 16.3% in the six weeks to 23 December, and unveiled the extensive refurbishment of its Battersea Power Station bar in February.

Vagabond MD Christobell Giles said: “We have always believed wine is about so much more than what’s in the glass. It’s about connection – whether that’s between you and our winemakers, you and our team, or you and the person across the table. Wine has a unique ability to bring people together and spark conversation.

“This new space in St Paul’s captures all of that. It’s welcoming, romantic, social and just a little bit iconic. We’re incredibly proud to be opening in such a special spot and cannot wait to welcome guests in for their first glass. After a brilliant first year with Majestic, this is a really exciting step forward for us at Vagabond.”

John Colley, CEO of Majestic Group and executive chair of Vagabond, added: “Vagabond is a brand with real energy and a unique proposition. Since joining the Majestic family last year, it has shown strong potential to attract new and younger customers who want to engage with wine in a more informal, experiential way.

“We’re committed to investing in new bar openings to help us reach new customers and provide multiple entry points into our wider business, from retail to subscription and beyond. We’re looking forward to supporting the Vagabond team with its expansion across the UK in the coming years.”







