Festive pub performance drives December growth for hospitality groups

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 January, 2025

New figures from CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker shows year-on-year growth of 3.2% for December 2024, reflecting a month of boosted sales for hospitality.

The tracker, which monitors the performance of some of the UK’s leading restaurant, pub and bar groups, shows that pubs led the charge with 4.7% December growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Restaurant growth was comparatively subdued with year-on-year growth of 1.6% for December while bars saw similar growth of 1.3% to round off 2024. On-the-go sales were down 1.2%.

Karl Chessell, director of hospitality operators and food at EMEA at CGA by NIQ, is pleased with the yuletide performance.

“After a modest performance through most of 2024, real-terms growth in December was a big relief for the hospitality sector. The late festive sales show people remain eager to celebrate special occasions in pubs, bars and restaurants, and provide a welcome buffer for the much quieter months of the year,” he said. 

The sales for the Tracker’s hospitality groups were up an impressive 4.6% for venues in London while rising 2.8% in the rest of the UK.

Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, hopes this performance will carry into a strong 2025 but is aware of the potential challenges to come. 

“This recent uptick in trade alongside a forecast improvement in consumer confidence should give operators hope that 2025 will be a stronger year. However, given the significant tax rises and regulatory burdens that will impact the sector this year, and with little capacity to absorb these additional costs, businesses will need to tread a fine line between raising prices to preserve margins whilst not spooking consumers,” he said.







