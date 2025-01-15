Liberty expands Spanish portfolio offerings

By Hamish Graham

Liberty Wines has announced new additions to its Spanish portfolio by becoming the exclusive UK distributor for Casa Castillo from Jumilla and Celler del Roure from Valencia.

The two producers from south-east Spain provide a new dimension to the importer’s Spanish range. Casa Castillo, steered by owner José Maria Vicente (pictured), is known for its complex expressions of the Monastrell grape variety and is another example of a Jumilla producer, a region fast becoming an emerging region for the UK market in terms of quality perception. Producer Celler del Roule takes a minimal intervention approach using local grape varieties traditional to the Valencia region.

Liberty Wines CEO, Tom Platt, is buoyed by the prospect of the new wines entering the UK market.

He said: “We are hugely excited to be working with Casa Castillo owner José Maria Vicente and Celler del Roure founder Pablo Calatayud, both proud members of the pioneering Futuro Viñador group of producers that also includes Pepe Raventós of Raventós i Blanc in Conca del Riu Anoia and Telmo Rodríguez of Pegaso in Sierra de Gredos, Molino Real in Málaga and Bodega Lanzaga in Rioja Alavesa.

“Alongside Rafael Palacios in Valdeorras, Álvar de Dios Hernández in Zamora, Javi Revert of Finca Sandoval in Manchuela and Javier Dominguez of Dominio do Bibei in Ribeira Sacra, these dynamic winemakers have been rediscovering Spain’s vinous past and, in doing so, transforming the Spanish wine scene. As champions of indigenous varieties and wines with an authentic sense of place, Casa Castillo and Celler del Roure fit perfectly into our portfolio, and we are thrilled to be able to bring them to the attention of our customers.”

Liberty Wine will offer wines Casa Castillo throughout the producer’s price range (from £19.99 to £155 rrp) including their Jumilla Monastrell 2022, ‘Las Gravas’ Jumilla 2021 and ‘Pie Franco’ Jumilla 2022. The Celler del Roure range will include their ‘Cullerot’ Valencia 2023, ‘Vermel’ Valencia 2022 and ‘Parotet’ Valencia 2022.

Wines from both Casa Castillo and Celler del Roure will be available to taste at the Liberty Wines Annual Portfolio Tasting in London on Tuesday 21 January, with Celler del Roure winemaker Paco Senis in attendance. Trade can register their interest in attending by emailing events@libertywines.co.uk.











