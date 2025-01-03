Soho House extends low & no offer as Dry January gets into full swing

By James Lawrence

The Soho House group has unveiled a new range of non-alcoholic and low ABV cocktails, as UK businesses prepare for a long month of sobriety and abstinence.

Curated by Cyril Francoise, head of bars for the UK, Europe, and Asia, new creations on the list include a 'Energising P/Loma and Hibiscus Nogroni', as well as a 'quarter-strength Skinny Tommy’s Margarita', made with Quarter Proof’s Blanco Agave Spirit.

According to the group: “The new menu will also offer members and guests a functional drinks section, including 'Seasonal Boosts and Infusions', which features a prebiotic shot to support gut health, and 'Gillian Anderson’s G.Lift', a sparkling red berry and sarawak drink with cordyceps and maca to support cognitive performance, and reduce mental and physical stress.”

Soho House started to promote alcohol-free options on its drinks menu in 2019, being one of the first bars to stock Seedlip, the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit.

As reported in Harpers, the low & now market is enjoying a “transformative period of growth” according to the IWSR, with the no-alcohol category expected to deliver growth of US$4bn+ by 2028.

“As the no-alcohol category matures, consumers want more than just an absence of alcohol. They want products that deliver on taste, complexity, and overall drinking experience. This evolution is pushing the category further, prompting brands to innovate and raise the bar in terms of quality and variety,” said Susie Goldspink, head of no and low-alcohol insights at the IWSR.

The expanded low & no menu is available now across UK and North American Soho Houses.







