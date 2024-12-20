Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

With thanks: Christmas sign-off from Harpers

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  20 December, 2024

As we prepare to say farewell to 2024, Harpers would like to extend a short but heartfelt thanks to our readers for their support this year.

There will be plenty more to come from us news-wise in 2025, as we have no doubt that the often challenging but always rewarding world of drinks will continue to forge ahead and inspire.

In the meantime, look out for more of our Forging Ahead series online, which will run into the New Year, as we have many more insights from industry leaders to share.

With a virtual glass of wine in hand (and non-virtual to follow later), we say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!

The Harpers Team







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Alliance Wine takes on 50 producers foll...

Enotria&Coe adds Marqués de Cáceres to i...

Fine wine market outlook 'cautiously pos...

Soapbox: Time to look beyond duty easement

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Jamie A...

Wiston Estate signs exclusive distributi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95