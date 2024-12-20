With thanks: Christmas sign-off from Harpers

By Harpers Editorial team

As we prepare to say farewell to 2024, Harpers would like to extend a short but heartfelt thanks to our readers for their support this year.

There will be plenty more to come from us news-wise in 2025, as we have no doubt that the often challenging but always rewarding world of drinks will continue to forge ahead and inspire.

In the meantime, look out for more of our Forging Ahead series online, which will run into the New Year, as we have many more insights from industry leaders to share.

With a virtual glass of wine in hand (and non-virtual to follow later), we say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!

The Harpers Team















