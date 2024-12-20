Jason Yapp announces retirement

By James Lawrence

Yapp Brothers has announced the retirement of Jason Yapp after a successful tenure of 32 years at the firm.

The son of founder Robin Yapp, Jason cut his teeth working for Oddbins, in addition to a stint on the factory floor at Boudier liqueurs in Dijon.

He joined Yapp Brothers in 1992, having inherited his father’s passion for all things grape related, and a keen eye for business.

Promoted to the role of sales director, MD and (since 2018) director of wine, Yapp is one of the trade's most popular and indefatigable personalities.

“It’s been a thrilling, three-decade journey at Yapp Brothers. However, now seems the right time to step down and handover the business to a talented, well-established team that can launch the company to the next stage. The move to Sparkford – with its considerable opportunity for expansion – seems the right moment for me to pass the baton,” he said.

CEO Tom Ashworth added: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside Jason since 2001, forging the transition of Yapp Brothers into a successful, modern, full-service wine merchant. I’ve learned a great deal and had lots of laughs along the way. The entire team at Yapp support his decision to step down. Merci, mon brave!”









