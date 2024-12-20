Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: David Archibald, Cachet Wine

By Harpers Editorial team

Next up in our end of year trade talking heads is David Archibald, sales director of Cachet Wine, as he reflects on a tough ride for the trade.

What have you put in place to maximise Christmas trading and what are the early indications so far?

From 1 October, we introduced floor stack deals for a dozen wines that are perfectly suited for Christmas drinking. This included a 2020 vintage petit château from Bordeaux which is now drinking beautifully, our new orange wine When Life gives you Oranges and our Gardet Champagne from Chigny-Les-Roses. Early indications are very good. November was positive and the early signs for December are encouraging.

What, for you, were the specific highs of 2024?

Our most exciting development has been the launch of the new Cachet Wine website, offering seamless online ordering, a comprehensive producer and product information resource and a handy selling price and GP tool. Over the past 12 months, we have also been really pleased with the new listings across the range of our portfolio. A number of projects from our new development team have come to fruition, with the standout being our Big Beltie brand which has already exceeded our initial expectations.

And the lows?

Bureaucracy. The introduction of importer mention at the start of this year has caused untold frustration, delays and additional administrative time. The new duty scheme has also taken up an inordinate of time that would be best spent on more interesting and productive projects. And don’t get me started on the new EPR scheme – this could be disastrous!

How have the specific challenges of this year contributed to wider drinks trends?

The trend towards no & low alcohol options is an interesting one. While the spirits and beer sectors have made good progress in offering quality alternatives, the wine industry is a different story. We have yet to find a really viable option that we can get excited about, but the search continues and is high on our buying agenda.

With the duty easement likely to end in February, how are you looking to mitigate the impact of rising duty on business?

Our winemakers in cool climate regions have been successfully working to keep the alcohol levels down to 11% abv. This has been easily achieved without compromising quality in both southwest France and northern Italy for white wines. Quality is not compromised as the wines are produced naturally to 11% abv. However, we are far from convinced at the quality of wines produced from intervention in the wine marking process such as reverse osmosis and centrifugation.

As a business, what positives are you looking forward to it in 2025?

I am currently writing this report during a break in my buying trip to the south of France where I have found some exciting new propositions for 2025 including a super Sauvignon Gris and a delightful Gewurztraminer. The versatility and the value for money in the south of France in recent years never ceases to amaze me and has been the engine of the growth in Cachet over the last four years.

Quick fire questions:

Ultimate turkey pairing wine?

2020 Nuits-Saint-Georges blanc ‘Creux Fraiche Eau’ from Domaine Machard de Gramont

Ultimate wine turkey

It wouldn’t be neighbourly for me to say, as she may sue me

Most overrated spirit?

Cha cha

Most underrated spirit?

Cha cha

Chardonnay or Riesling?

Chardonnay

Port or sherry?

Tawny Port

If you were a type of drink, what would you be and why?

Vintage Champagne – what’s not to like!