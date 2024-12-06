Subscriber login Close [x]
Silverhand Estate achieves carbon-negative status

By James Lawrence
Published:  06 December, 2024

The UK’s largest single organic vineyard has been certified as ‘carbon-negative’, a milestone achievement that requires the reduction of CO2 emissions at source.

In contrast, the growing industrial practice of carbon offsetting often involves purchasing carbon credits from a third party, promoting decarbonisation without direct action.

According to Silverhand Estate: “Our journey to becoming carbon-negative is the result of extensive emission reductions across its vineyard and winery in Luddesdown, Kent, all accomplished without reliance on external offsetting.

“As a fully operational farm as well as a vineyard, Silverhand Estate integrates sustainable farming and viticulture techniques, supported by a dedicated conservation team who work year-round to maintain and enhance the estate’s unique ecosystem.”

Officially opened in October 2023, the winery produces a range of charmat and traditional method sparkling wines, including the eye-catching prestige cuvée KYNG, sold at £249. It is believed to be the first UK-based winery to achieve carbon-negative status.

Will Moreno, conservation manager at Silverhand Estate, commented: “True sustainability requires responsibility at every stage, which we achieve through a range of innovative practices and our participation in the Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier scheme. Achieving carbon-negative without offsetting proves that it is possible to operate in complete harmony with nature. Our team’s dedication to emissions reduction and biodiversity protection reflects our commitment to a sustainable future for winemaking.”

Gary Smith, CEO of parent company MDCV UK, added: “At Silverhand Estate, sustainability goes beyond practice – it is fundamental to who we are. Every decision we make, from organic farming and eco-conscious packaging to minimal-intervention winemaking, is aimed at making a positive environmental impact.

“Silverhand worked with the Farm Carbon Toolkit to measure and report its carbon-negative status. Their recent findings show that across 2023 the estate achieved an impressive carbon balance of -1.4 tonnes of CO2e, a result of its high levels of carbon sequestration across more than 500 hectares of grapevines, woodland and grasslands.”




