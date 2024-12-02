DO Rueda celebrates export bounce

By James Lawrence

New figures released by the Rueda Designation of Origin (DO) suggest that the dry white is stealing a march abroad, with exports to the UK rising by 11.5% between 2020 and 2024.

According to the Consejo Regulador, the UK market shows one of the biggest increases in the period, “occupying third position in Rueda’s top 10 markets, behind Holland and Germany”.

Overwhelmingly dedicated to the production of aromatic whites, Rueda’s vineyards are situated in Castilla y León – a sparsely populated region found to the northwest of Madrid.

It is heavily planted to the native Verdejo, occasionally blended with Sauvignon Blanc to produce a citrus-infused style that has great appeal.

“From 2015 to 2024 exports to the UK from the region increased by 63% from 425,133 bottles to 858,529,” said a representative from the DO.

“Total production in the region grew from more than 5.8 million bottles in 2015, to just over 10 million bottles in 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Consejo Regulador introduced a new wine category in 2020: Gran Vino de Rueda.

Encompassing strict rules relating to vine age (at least 30 years old) and a minimum period of ageing in wood, it represented the first attempt by the DO to establish a codified hierarchy in the zone.









