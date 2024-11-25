Bodega Argento unveils new partnership with Fulham FC

By James Lawrence

Bodega Argento has become an Official Argentinian Wine Partner of the Premier League football club, in addition to supplying the new Fulham Pier venue.

In a mutually beneficial agreement, Bodega Argento will become a familiar sight at the club’s hospitality venues, helping to drive consumer awareness and build visibility for the Artesano de Argento and Minimalista brands.

“Bodega Argento will benefit from added exposure by supplying a range of premium organic and Fairtrade Malbecs across all club’s matchday hospitality areas including the new Fulham Pier development,” said a representative from the company.

According to the brand, its Estate Reserve Organic Fairtrade Malbec will be the preferred red wine pour at Craven Cottage and in Fulham Pier.

Meanwhile, Argento will become the Malbec by the glass offering across all the club’s restaurants and bars.

Jon Don-Carolis, commercial director at Fulham Football Club, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Bodega Argento, a company which we very much share aligned synergies with, including heritage, authenticity, sustainability and service excellence. The world class lifestyle and entertainment destination, Fulham Pier, will provide a key premium channel to drive Bodega Argento growth within the London and UK markets whilst the Club and Premier League global fanbase will provide a platform to drive international awareness and brand familiarisation.”

Rafael Calderon, CEO of Grupo Avinea-Bodega Argento, added: "We feel close to the values of Fulham FC and the spirit of the Club. Building on tradition, investing in a sustainable future and thriving for excellence is what we are committed to. We are excited to be an Official Partner of Fulham FC and Fulham Pier, and look forward to partnering with a club that is going places."



















