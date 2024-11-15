Subscriber login Close [x]
Visionary winemaker Yiannis Boutaris dies

By James Lawrence
Published:  15 November, 2024

Yiannis Boutaris, founder of the Kir-Yianni family of wine estates in Greece, has died aged 82.

Described as a “larger than life visionary, innovator and maverick” by his family and colleagues, Yiannis Boutaris is succeeded by fifth generation Stellios Boutaris, CEO and head winemaker at the estate.

Born in Thessaloniki in 1942, Boutaris is widely credited with making great strides in improving viticultural – and winemaking – techniques in the Hellenic Republic.

Following his chemistry and oenology studies, Boutaris worked hard to augment the reputation of Greek wine, serving as president of the Greek Wine Federation, in addition to supporting the scientific and research program of The Greek Wine Institute, and co-founding the Association of Winemakers of Northern Greece in 1993.

However, following his decision to part ways with the Boutari Wine Group, a company started by his grandfather in 1879, Boutaris founded Kir-Yianni in 1997.

Today, the firm produces premium wine in several key regions, including the island of Santorini and Amyndeon in northern Greece.

“Yiannis Boutaris perceived the huge potential of the Amyndeon region beyond [the native] Xinomavro, planting the first white varieties in selected parcels (Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc in 1989, and later on Assyrtiko, Malagousia, Roditis). Today the region is acclaimed for its high altitude, cool-climate white wines,” said a representative from Kir-Yianni.

In recognition of his pioneering work, Boutaris was given a Winemaker of the Year award in 2003 by the Greek Wine Writers Association.

Yet this maverick was not only passionate about the vine. Bestowed the title of European Hero by Time magazine for his work in the protection of Greece's biodiversity, Boutaris was elected mayor of Thessaloniki in 2010.

In addition, he was a founding member of the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Arts, president of Thessaloniki Holocaust Museum and ongoing supporter of Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

“He was among the most prominent advocates for supporting human rights and equality,” said a close colleague.

“Thessaloniki Pride, for example, took place for the first time during his mayoral service.”

As a winemaker, polymath and diversity champion, Boutaris left an indelible mark on Greek viticulture.



