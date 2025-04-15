Mediterranean Wine Symposium: Pondering categorisation and regionality

One of the more fascinating events of the year so far was the inaugural Mediterranean Wine Symposium, convened at the Perelada estate in Emporda, where an ambitious programme of presentations sought to define what it means to be a ‘Mediterranean’ wine producer and whether this could mean more than just being a ‘state of mind’.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.