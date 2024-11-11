UK wine writer Kirsty Woodgate awarded third place in Spanish Wine Master final

By James Lawrence

British wine expert Kirsty Woodgate has taken third place in the Ramón Bilbao Spanish Wine Master competition, launched in 2023.

Run as a pan-global event, the programme encourages oenophiles from a diverse range of countries and backgrounds to flex their scholastic muscles in a three-stage competition, culminating in a grand finale in Rioja.

This involved a series of four theoretical and practical challenges designed to showcase the contestants’ knowledge of, and skills around, the history and culture of Spanish wine.

Spanish sommelier and wine consultant Alberto Ruffini won first place, receiving a €15,000 cash prize. However, all six finalists have also been making their own wines under the tutelage of Ramón Bilbao winemaker Rosana Lisa.

Judging the competition was a panel consisting of Masters of Wine Sarah Jane Evans and Pedro Ballesteros, with international Spanish wine expert Beth Willard and Rodolfo Bastida, MD of Ramón Bilbao.

"I’m proud to have represented the UK, and placed third amongst such a strong and inspirational cohort,” said Woodgate.

“It was a competition like no other - we were assessed not only on our knowledge of Spanish wine, but also our ability to blend wine to a specific profile, the use of our five senses, and our presentation skills. It’s not every day you get to compete at this level, and I thank all of the judges and those at Ramón Bilbao and Zamora for bringing us together and giving us this opportunity.”

The Spanish Wine Master competition took place as part of the celebrations for Ramón Bilbao’s centenary, founded in 1924 at the heart of Rioja Alta.















