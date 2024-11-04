DO Rueda harvest exceeds expectations amid weather challenges

By James Bayley

The Rueda Designation of Origin (DO) has officially concluded its grape harvest, marking another milestone year for the appellation. With a total of 138,568,850 kg of grapes certified under the DO Rueda label, this year’s harvest shows resilience and quality despite unique weather conditions, according to local winemakers.

Compared to 2023, which saw more stable weather and a slightly earlier start, the 2024 season presented its own challenges and benefits. The 2024 harvest kicked off on 23 August, beginning with the Sauvignon Blanc, followed shortly by the Verdejo grapes, the lattrer of which are the pride of Rueda and the backbone of the region’s white wine production. Despite the delay, winemakers report a robust and promising vintage for 2024, thanks to the season’s distinct climate.

“2024 was a rainy year, with average temperatures above normal,” said Jesús Díez de Íscar, the technical director of DO Rueda. This unusual mix of rainfall and high temperatures, while initially a concern for growers, ultimately proved beneficial.

Díez highlighted the slow, progressive ripening of the grapes under these conditions, which led to balanced acidity and a promising alcohol profile in the musts. In particular, the slow maturation brought forth by the season’s weather has contributed to wines with a high aromatic complexity and freshness.

The numbers reflect Rueda’s commitment to its star grape, Verdejo, which made up 88% of the white grape harvest. Of the total 138,568,850 kg harvested, 138,199,786 kg were white grapes, with the remaining 369,064 kg red. The volume aligns with the steady rise in demand for Verdejo wines, not only within Spain but also in export markets where Rueda’s reputation continues to grow.

Sanitary conditions were reported as “exceptional” this year, a feat attributed to the cooler and wetter conditions that helped reduce disease pressure on the vines. This clean bill of health for the grapes is a key factor behind winemakers’ optimism for the 2024 vintage, which they describe as being “above expectations” in both quality and yield.

In comparison, 2023’s season saw quicker ripening under steadier weather, yielding a high-quality harvest. However, the distinctive progression in 2024, characterised by prolonged ripening and elevated acidity, is anticipated to produce wines with nuanced depth and balanced profiles that may distinguish the 2024 vintage from its predecessor.







