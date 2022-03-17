Rueda DO celebrates heritage with launch of Gran Vino de Rueda

By James Bayley

If Rueda is not on your radar, it should be - the white grape-producing region has become one of Spain’s most popular sources of wine.

Based in Castilla y Leon in the north of Spain, about two hours north of Madrid, Rueda is approximately 800 metres above sea level and night temperatures in winter plunge well below freezing. Even in the summer, the contrast between day and night can be over 20°C.

This makes the region especially suitable for producing white wines, which accounts for 97% of production in the area, which is largely unusual for Spain.

Verdejo is the most widely used grape variety accounting for over 80% of the total vine plantings in the region where it has been grown for several centuries (some of the vines are over 100 years old).

During Wednesday’s Rueda DO tasting in London, there was one category on the lips of all attendees - the Gran Vino de Rueda.

Mario Munoz Blanco - foreign trade promotion director, told Harpers: “2022 is the start point of the Gran Vino de Rueda, which is part of the 2020 vintage. After two years of ageing, this is the first release of this category of wine, and, in terms of quality, this range is the very best we have to offer.”

The wines included under this new quality label must meet several requirements: they must come from vineyards of more than 30 years old and have a maximum yield of 6,500kg/ha and a kilogram-to-litre conversion of 65%.

Mario added: “We are thrilled about the evolution of these types of wines in the market, and this category comes from consumer demand. Rueda is the leader in producing quality white wines in Spain, with more than 40% of the market share of white wines.

“Consumers wanted something more complex, maybe something more gastronomic, and our vintage is ready to fulfil this new consumer demand.”

In recent years, customers have shown a greater interest in the journey of specific wines. The Gran Vino highlights the importance of the old vineyards and the work carried out by winegrowers to preserve the area’s heritage and bring additional value to consumers.

Mario said: “Our main markets are primarily in Europe, the top two being the Netherlands and Germany. The UK used to be fourth or fifth in importance, but after Brexit, we saw a decline in sales in 2018/19, and right now it is the seventh most important market for us, but we have seen a slight recovery in the last couple of years, and we are optimistic about the future.”

The Verdejo grape has been growing in the Rueda region for ten centuries and can be likened to Sauvignon Blanc - both can be aromatic, fruity and intense in flavour.

Mario added: “Verdejo is more versatile than Sauvignon Blanc; there are many different kinds of wines made with the Valejo grape, and they can age in the bottle some years before consumption.”

The region is also looking ahead to the future by investing in solar panels and improving irrigation.

Mario said: “We are implementing more organic crops; our region is quite dry, so the Valejo grape vines are ideal for organic production.”







