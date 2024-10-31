BCB London show to debut at Tobacco Dock in June 2025

By James Bayley

Following the July announcement from international trade fair organiser RX that BCB, a global bar and beverage trade show, will debut in London, organisers have confirmed the date and venue.

BCB London will take place at Tobacco Dock from 30 June to 1 July 2025.

Earlier this month, Bar Convent Berlin (BCB) – the world’s largest bar and beverage industry fair – drew the international drinks sector to Berlin to network, conduct business and explore trends shaping the industry.

Known as a leader in bar and beverage trade events, BCB has grown in reputation over the years, adding new shows in Brooklyn, Singapore and São Paulo. The new BCB London will join this line-up, with organisers hoping it will become a key event for the British and Irish market.

Located in East London, Tobacco Dock will provide the setting for BCB London, blending industrial charm with modern facilities. Its proximity to central London and connection to the area’s enterprise zone will offer visitors a convenient hub from which to explore London’s dynamic bar scene after the show.

Award-winning bartender and London native Jack Sotti has been named brand ambassador for BCB London. Speaking at a press event at Bar Convent Berlin, BCB director Petra Lassahn said: “We know how important it is to have someone on the team who is part of the industry and knows and lives in the city where the trade fair takes place. We are therefore delighted to have Jack Sotti on board as brand ambassador for BCB London.”

Sotti, who brings industry expertise and an extensive network, expressed enthusiasm for the role: “BCB is a big name in the industry and I'm honoured to be actively involved in bringing BCB to London as a brand ambassador. The bar and drinks scene in the UK and Ireland has a lot to offer and it’s high time it got the trade show it deserves,” he said.

















