BCB unveils Education Board for hotly anticipated London edition

By James Lawrence

Bar Convent Berlin (BCB) has revealed the Education Board for its first-ever UK edition: BCB London.

A seminal trade show for the bar and beverage industry, the event is due to take place between 30 June and 1 July at Tobacco Dock, Wapping.

The newly formed board brings together some of the UK’s most respected drinks professionals who will be responsible for crafting a progressive Education Programme.

Read more: Speciality Brands unveils new sake partnership

The line-up includes Jack Sotti, BCB London brand ambassador and cocktail authority; Angus Winchester, BCB’s director of education; Hannah Lanfear, renowned spirits expert and educator; and drinks writers Sandrae Lawrence and Gary Sharpen, co-founders of The Cocktail Lovers.

According to BCB: “The dedicated group of industry experts will be working together to curate an engaging Education Programme for BCB London, creating an inclusive and enriching schedule of high-calibre speakers, interactive workshops and insightful sessions using their extensive network of industry contacts and their knowledge of the latest trends from around the globe.

“Visitors can expect a diverse line-up of sessions covering a range of topics and trends that will shine a light on the latest in drinks innovation.”

Lanfear, member of BCB London’s Education Board, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with the rest of the team in assembling a dynamic offering of thought-provoking industry seminars for London’s maiden BCB. Since 2007, BCB has been one of the world’s major confluences for talent and expertise in the bar trade, so it’s fantastic to see London open its arms to this behemoth of a show!”

In addition to some thought-provoking educational content, BCB London will also showcase a new feature called ‘Young Guns’, giving emerging brands and start-ups a platform to showcase their products to an influential audience of leading professionals.

Petra Lassahn, director of BCB, added: “London, and increasingly the UK, is the pinnacle of the global bartending scene. Yet it’s been some time since we’ve had a show that truly reflects that status. With BCB London, we aim to change that and put the UK back at the centre of drinks innovation.”

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £79 for one-day entry including all masterclasses, or £99 for a two-day pass.







