Condor leans into new-wave Argentina with Falasco Wines

By Jo Gilbert

Specialist South American importer Condor Wines has expanded its premium portfolio with new listings from fourth generation family winery Falasco Wines.

Exclusively available through Condor, the two ranges being brought in from Falasco aim to offer something different to what consumers are used to, by way of new-wave Argentinian expressions reflecting various sites’ micro-terroir.

First up is the Bressano label, which celebrates the diversity of regional expressions via various varietals. The ‘Chardonnay-Chardonnay-Chardonnay’ blends fruit from Gualtallary, El Peral and Vista Flores, and ‘Malbec-Malbec-Malbec’ is focused on fruit from Paraje Altamira, Gualtallary and Vista Flores.

Chateau Subsonico meanwhile is a new concept from Francesco Falasco. Fusing concepts of wine, music and art, the Artista Malbec-Petit Verdot is made up of estate Pais from the Uco Valley, while Malbec Records is made from single vineyard malbec from Los Arboles.

The wines were chosen through the Condor Wines’ selection panel comprising of co-founder and MD Lee Evans, and sales and category manager Aaron Irons.

Irons said: “Falasco Wines have always been keen to push the limits of what can be achieved in the Uco Valley. Their focus on the improved balance, nuance and complexity that precise utilisation of terroir can bring, is evident in the ‘triple terroir’ Bressano. Chateau Subsonico, while also celebrating place, presents a disruptively packaged expression of new-wave winemaking, celebrating purity of fruit allied to high-altitude freshness and drinkability. Both are great choices for a UK wine market increasingly interested in premium expressions and sense of place.”

Franco Falasco is currently visiting the UK as part of a program of events to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Familia Falasco. He said: “We have been overjoyed at the recent growth in sales of our premium wines. We’re excited to expand this range, offering UK consumers a greater chance to explore the complexity and diversity that Mendoza has to offer.”











