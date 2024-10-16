New director and president for Centre-Loire Wines

By Jo Gilbert

Interprofessionnel des Vins du Centre-Loire (BIVC) has made two major new changes to its leadership team with François Bouteille officially taking over from Edouard Mognetti as director and Bertrand Minchin taking on the role of co-president.

Bouteille holds a degree in business law and intellectual property, with a specialisation in vine and wine law from Bordeaux University. He has always worked in the wine industry, starting with the Champagne Trade Association before joining a consulting firm in Australia which specialises in the protection of appellations. He was most recently the director of the Vouvray Syndicate.

In his new role, Bouteille will be tasked with championing the spirit of independent winegrowers and promoting the terroirs and appellations of Centre-Loire, at home and internationally. One of his key tasks will be to enhance economic research initiatives to identify new markets and diversify the offerings of Centre-Loire wines.

He said: “I am absolutely convinced that the Centre-Loire vineyards are gaining recognition and have immense potential among wine lovers of all ages, both in France and abroad. The technical and promotional strategies developed by BIVC support the sustainable growth of our eight appellations and two IGPs, with the immediacy of single grape variety wines providing an easy entry point for a broad audience and allowing them to continue their exploration by discovering a wonderful mosaic of terroirs.”

Bertrand Minchin meanwhile is a winegrower from Menetou-Salon. He now succeeds Jean-Dominique Vacheron as co-president of Centre-Loire Wines, representing viticulture for the next three years. Arnaud Bourgeois from Famille Bourgeois will serve as the other co-president, representing the trade.

Minchin is a member of the Vignerons Indépendants association, where he previously held the position of vice-president. He is also a member of the General Assembly of Centre-Loire Wines and serves on its communications commission.

“The vineyards of Centre-Loire are unique and cherished by all, representing an incredible heritage with strong shared values,” he said.

Created in 1994, the BIVC is responsible for the promotion and communication of Centre-Loire wines. The eight vineyards of the Centre-Loire are located on the hillsides of the Loire and Cher valleys and are comprised of over 13,000 acres, across the AOPs of Sancerre, Pouilly Fumé, Pouilly-sur-Loire, Menetou-Salon, Quincy, Reuilly, Coteaux du Giennois and Châteaumeillant, as well as the IGPs of Côtes de la Charité and Coteaux de Tannay.

Top picture show L-R: Arnaud Bourgeois, François Bouteille, Bertrand Minchin











