Majestic Commercial secures partnership with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts

By James Bayley

Majestic Commercial, the on-trade arm of the UK’s largest wine retailer, Majestic, has signed a significant deal with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts.

The agreement will see Majestic Commercial supply still and sparkling wines to all 32 of the hotel group’s UK locations, including flagship destinations such as The Drumossie Hotel in Inverness and Bath Spa Hotel (pictured).

The multi-year partnership marks a milestone in Majestic Commercial’s growth, which now serves over 3,000 gastropubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and event venues across the UK.

General manager Maria Lopez said: “We are delighted to have been selected as the exclusive wine supplier to Macdonald Hotels & Resorts – one of the best hospitality operators in the UK. We look forward to elevating their wine lists and driving profitable growth for both businesses.”

Since its separation from Naked Wines and acquisition by Fortress Investment Group in 2019, Majestic has focused on expanding its B2B operations. The company has reported three consecutive years of double-digit sales increases while expanding its portfolio to over 250 exclusive products.

Stuart Davies, COO at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Majestic is one of the top beverage suppliers in the market. Through this partnership, we look forward to enhancing our wine menus and offering our guests both household names and specialist options.”

The deal is another step in Majestic Commercial’s strategy to become one of the UK’s largest on-trade wine suppliers.







