Catena marks 120 years with Malbec celebration in London

By James Bayley

Argentina’s famed Catena family, long credited with putting high-altitude Malbec on the global map, is marking 120 years of winemaking with a new campaign in London. The “120 Years in Love with Malbec” campaign highlights the deep-rooted ties between the family and the Malbec varietal through a series of activities across the capital this October, culminating in a short film that tells the story of the family’s role in the rise of Argentinian Malbec.

The animated film, narrated by Dr Adrianna Catena, offers a snapshot of the family’s journey from humble beginnings in Argentina to becoming a key player in the world of fine wine. It follows Malbec’s transformation from a relatively obscure grape to Argentina’s signature varietal, a process propelled by the vision of Nicolás Catena Zapata, who championed high-altitude vineyards and innovative viticultural techniques. “My father’s decision to plant Malbec in extreme altitudes was seen as madness at the time,” reflects Laura Catena (pictured), who now heads the family business. “But it’s what gave us an identity and set a new benchmark for quality.”

In London, the campaign includes a window display at John Lewis on Oxford Street, running from 2-16 October. The display’s visuals, inspired by scenes from the film, pay tribute to the family’s 120-year history. The centrepiece is a reimagined vineyard landscape that transitions from the French countryside to the Andean foothills – symbolic of Malbec’s journey across continents.

Meanwhile, an escalator poster takeover at Oxford Circus will immerse commuters in the Catena story, celebrating their impact on the world stage. The campaign will be supported by in-store tastings and promotions throughout the UK, with events aimed at both enthusiasts and casual wine drinkers. “We want people to experience the diversity and depth of Malbec,” said Laura Catena. “It’s not just about showcasing our own history but celebrating what Malbec has become for Argentina.”

The choice of London for the campaign launch reflects the UK’s status as a key market for Argentinian wine and a region where the family’s high-altitude Malbecs have gained a loyal following. The display and advertising initiatives are part of a broader effort to strengthen that relationship and engage a wider audience.

Whether the strategy resonates with London’s wine lovers remains to be seen, but Catena’s approach suggests they are as much focused on storytelling as they are on selling. “Our story isn’t just about our family,” said Adrianna Catena. “It’s about the journey of Malbec itself – how it’s evolved and how it’s been embraced around the world.”







