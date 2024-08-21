Subscriber login Close [x]
Amathus to open first Wine Warehouse in South West London

By James Bayley
Published:  21 August, 2024

Amathus, the drinks importer, distributor and retailer, is expanding its retail presence from nine to 14 locations, with the introduction of its first Wine Warehouse in East Sheen, South West London.

Following the opening of its Wimbledon store in July, Amathus will unveil the new Wine Warehouse in East Sheen, Richmond, on 17 August. This larger 1,750sq. ft format marks a new chapter for Amathus as it aims to solidify its position as a leading wine and spirits retailer in the UK. 

Harry Georgiou, MD of Amathus Drinks, expressed excitement about the new venture: “We are thrilled to be opening our most ambitious concept to date – the first Amathus Wine Warehouse – in East Sheen. This newest opening will be home to a much larger Amathus store, where you can browse the most extensive, yet carefully curated, range of wines on offer, alongside an eclectic and thought-provoking selection of spirits.”

The warehouse will also host tastings, masterclasses and events in dedicated tasting areas, led by one of the company’s Masters of Wine. Georgiou emphasised that the warehouse will offer a unique experience, distinct from typical wine warehouses.

Amathus, established in 1978 by the Georgiou family, has grown from a single London store to a premium wholesaler with over 5,000 products, many of which are exclusive. The company has earned a following in its stores across Bath, Brighton and London, including Hampstead, Shoreditch, Elgin Crescent and Wimbledon. 

Georgiou noted that each Amathus store has its own character, and East Sheen is poised to become a destination for the surrounding communities of Richmond, Kew, Barnes and Putney. He also highlighted the company’s pride in joining the East Sheen community and the anticipation of welcoming local customers.

From mid-June 2024 the company has expanded from 9 to 14 sites. Other new locations include Notting Hill's Elgin Crescent, Wimbledon High Street and Earls Court. Despite economic challenges, Georgiou emphasised the company's commitment to growth, driven by a belief in providing the best wines and spirits to its discerning clientele.



