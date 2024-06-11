Amathus defies market trends with rapid retail expansion

By James Bayley

Amathus, the specialist drinks importer, distributor and retailer, has defied market sentiment by expanding its successful retail estate from nine to fourteen stores within just ten weeks, starting mid-June 2024.

Already a trusted wine and spirit merchant for a discerning clientele in London’s prime locations, Amathus is adding several new stores: a second location in Notting Hill on Elgin Crescent and one on High Street Wimbledon in June; Earls Court and a concept wine warehouse in East Sheen in July; and a fourteenth store in the heart of Oxford in August.

“Retail is hugely important to us as a business, and is in our DNA,” said Harry Georgiou, MD, who has been involved with Amathus since its first store opened. “We’re not blind to the economy but we’ve never been short of ambition. Our stores provide our buyers the perfect opportunity to source the best wines and spirits from across the world and to have the vast and eclectic range available to our trade buyers. We have always been first to market across all drink categories. We’ve always believed deeply that the best will continue to serve the best, and I see no reason not to double our footprint again and at a faster pace.”

Founded in 1978 by the Georgiou family, Amathus evolved into a premium London wholesaler, maintaining over 5,000 lines, many of which are exclusive. Its premium retail presence quickly resonated with customers seeking unique products. Despite its expansion, the business remains tightly knit. Georgiou elaborates: “Retail is a jewel, no doubt, but it’s set in our trade crown. Our standing in the trade gives us a huge reach, and the synergies between our two offerings are tremendous. The opening of our first wine warehouse is a completely natural evolution for us.”

Jeremy Lithgow, MW, attributes the appeal of Amathus stores to its knowledgeable and approachable staff: “The sheer number of drinks unique to Amathus make our stores a key destination for anyone interested in exceptional wine and spirits – on both sides of the counter. We’re lucky to have some serious wine nerds, award-winning mixologists and spirits geeks who quite literally speak the same language as our very particular customers, and the recent appointment of Ana [Jackson MW] speaks volumes.

“Our aim is to make a visit to Amathus the best experience of a customer’s day. We thrive when we can share our knowledge of the sector with drinks enthusiasts and curious newcomers, especially in our masterclasses but also to support our trade clients in their journey for excellence.”

Amathus opened the first of its five new stores on 7 June at 8 Elgin Crescent, W11 2HX.







