Amathus expands Greek portfolio

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 October, 2019

Amathus Drinks has expanded its Greek portfolio with the addition of Markou Vineyards and Papaioannou.

Markou Vineyards dates back to 1928 with vines planted in both Attica and Nemea. The whites are made from the Savatiano variety - a low yielding grape grown on the hot plain of Attica, cooled by the sea breezes from the neighbouring Aegean Sea.

Three versions of Savatiano has been added to Amathus’ portfolio; Kleftes - an organic dry white made without the addition of sulphur dioxide, Vareli - a barrel fermented white, matured in new French oak and Schinopefko Retsina - described as a modern Retsina.

Family-owned Papaioannou owns 60ha of organically certified vineyards, located in the Nemea region of the Peloponnese, with the wines representing “some of the best value we have seen from anywhere, demonstrating real character at very approachable prices”, said Amathus.

Two whites and two reds have been added from the producer; a blend of Roditis and Sauvignon Blanc, an Assyrtiko and two St George wines from 2018 and a Nemea 2014 both made from Agiorgitiko.

The new Greek duo added” further diversity to Amathus’ already impressive list of Greek and Cypriot producers”, said Jeremy Lithgow MW, Amathus’ head of wine.

“Our recent additions of Markou Vineyards and Papaioannou have added further  breadth to our range of Greek wines. Greece is perhaps the most exciting European wine-growing region at the moment, with talented producers starting the realise the country’s enormous potential for distinctive high quality wines which blend tradition with modernity,” he said.

The newcomers joins Amathus’ existing five-strong Greek and Cypriot producers on shelf, which comprise Vriniotis and Avantis from Evia, Artemis Karamolegos from Santorini, Porto Carras from Halkidiki and Tsiakkas from Cyprus.



