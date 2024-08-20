Squerryes Vineyard expands with new winery and winemaker

By James Bayley

Squerryes, a family-run vineyard in Westerham, has revealed plans for expansion, including the appointment of Tom Jones as its new winemaker, who will start next month.

Originally from New Zealand, Jones (pictured) brings 13 years of global experience in winemaking, most recently serving as winemaker at Gusbourne Wine Estate. He expressed enthusiasm for joining Squerryes, noting its ambitious and positive team. His goal is to produce wines that truly reflect the vineyard’s terroir while building on past successes.

In addition to hiring Jones, Squerryes has also constructed a new winery on the estate, which will be ready for this year’s grape harvest. The first vintage from this facility is expected in 2028. To enhance the visitor experience, a new tasting bar has been added, offering a space to enjoy the vineyard’s wines and small plates.

Estate owner Henry Warde commented: “We are looking forward to producing our first vintage in the new winery and also working with Tom as our business grows. We produce around 75-85k bottles of sparkling wine each year and we expect this to increase with the new winery which will help meet the ever-growing demand. As the vineyard enters a new exciting chapter in its expansion, this is the first time wine production has taken place on the estate and marks a significant milestone for us.”

This follows recent accolades, including a Silver and Gold at the International Wine Challenge and 93 points for two wines in the 2024 Decanter awards.

The vineyard was established in 2006 after the Warde family, instead of selling land to champagne house Duval Leroy, chose to utilise Kent's terroir and plant vines themselves.

The Winery Restaurant, awarded two AA rosettes, is open from Wednesday to Sunday. The Estate Deli, Cellar Door and Vineyard Café, offering food and drinks, operate daily throughout the summer.







