Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Klearhos Kanellakis: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  19 August, 2024

We continue our summer Q&A series with Klearhos Kanellakis, head sommelier at Ekstedt at The Yard.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2024 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

The first three months of the year were very slow but from April onwards we have been busier than in the same period last year.

How has the cost-of-living crisis played out across the year and what – if anything – have you been able to do to mitigate that?

People have been trying to catch up with the inflation for the last year. Offering good service and different price packages helped us to keep the restaurant busy.

What of staffing?

It seems we are getting more stabilised in manpower. Competitive salaries, together with a package of benefits, helps retain staff for the long term. Younger people who are joining the team see high importance in benefits and a positive work environment.

What are you most proud of achieving this year? Have you managed to achieve any specific goals?

Stabilising our team enabled us to improve our guests’ experience. On a personal level I had the honour to be listed No. 24 on your magazine's Top 50 Sommeliers 2024 and No. 18 in the Sommelier Edit’s Top 100 Sommeliers.

And what is the biggest cause for concern?

The younger generation tends to see hospitality as a temporary career path. Another concern is the increasing costs both for businesses and households.

What are the biggest drinking trends at the moment?

Increased interest in lower abv wines, indigenous varieties, and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks.


Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain? Spain

English fizz or Champagne? Champagne

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine? Normal (technically sound)

Brown or white spirits? Brown

Mixologist or mix it at home? Mixologist

Sharing plates or structured meal? Both!

Post-prandial preference? Cognac, cigar, Old Fashioned cocktail

Desert island treat? A very old Vintage Madeira



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Waud Wines acquires Handford Wines, expa...

Chivas Regal teams up with Arsenal in ne...

TikTok opens doors to alcohol advertisin...

Michael Saunders: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

Hallgarten Wines adds Domaines Paul Jabo...

MP urges government to address non-alcoh...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95