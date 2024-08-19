Klearhos Kanellakis: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

We continue our summer Q&A series with Klearhos Kanellakis, head sommelier at Ekstedt at The Yard.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2024 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

The first three months of the year were very slow but from April onwards we have been busier than in the same period last year.

How has the cost-of-living crisis played out across the year and what – if anything – have you been able to do to mitigate that?

People have been trying to catch up with the inflation for the last year. Offering good service and different price packages helped us to keep the restaurant busy.

What of staffing?

It seems we are getting more stabilised in manpower. Competitive salaries, together with a package of benefits, helps retain staff for the long term. Younger people who are joining the team see high importance in benefits and a positive work environment.

What are you most proud of achieving this year? Have you managed to achieve any specific goals?

Stabilising our team enabled us to improve our guests’ experience. On a personal level I had the honour to be listed No. 24 on your magazine's Top 50 Sommeliers 2024 and No. 18 in the Sommelier Edit’s Top 100 Sommeliers.

And what is the biggest cause for concern?

The younger generation tends to see hospitality as a temporary career path. Another concern is the increasing costs both for businesses and households.

What are the biggest drinking trends at the moment?

Increased interest in lower abv wines, indigenous varieties, and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks.







Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain? Spain

English fizz or Champagne? Champagne

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine? Normal (technically sound)

Brown or white spirits? Brown

Mixologist or mix it at home? Mixologist

Sharing plates or structured meal? Both!

Post-prandial preference? Cognac, cigar, Old Fashioned cocktail

Desert island treat? A very old Vintage Madeira







